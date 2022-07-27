Lizzo shows love for Harry Styles after the singer sent him flowers to celebrate her success

Lizzo is showing her appreciation for Harry Styles, after the singer decided to send her a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a sweet note, to commemorate the success of her new single ‘About Damn Time’ achieving the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which was previously taken by Harry’s hit song ‘As It Was.’

“Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1,” Lizzo wrote in the caption, sharing a video with her yellow, orange and red flowers and smiling. “Thanks for the flowers, Harry.”

Fans of both musicians were excited to see their interaction, as they have proven to be great friends, following their performance at Coachella, when Harry decided to bring Lizzo to the stage to sing the hit song ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ by One Direction.

“Bffs that slay together stay together,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “This friendship ahhh I’m obsessed with it,” and another online user added, “this friendship is the only thing keeping me going.”

Lizzo also supported Harry following the controversial comments made by former One Direction member Liam Payne, claiming the famous band was made centered around him, receiving online criticism and later apologizing for his words.

“From what I’ve heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me. That in two years I’ll make this work for you,” the singer said in reference to the creation of the band, adding, “he kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest. I’ve never told this story before.”