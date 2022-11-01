Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son celebrates his first Halloween

Tristan Thompson spent Halloween with Khloé Kardashian and their two kids; therefore, Maralee Nichols made sure the son she shares with the basketball player also had a great time while celebrating his first-ever spooky season.

Nichols took to social media to share snaps of her and Tristan’s 10-month-old wearing several costumes and partaking in seasonal activities, including pumpkin-picking, a petting zoo, a trip to Disneyland, and more.

Among the pictures, we can see Maralee and Theo Thompson in front of a pumpkin display. For the occasion, the first-time mom dressed her bundle of joy with a Mickey Mouse hat. “October with my pumpkin,” she wrote.

Although welcoming a child is a precious moment in one’s life, Tristan has reportedly made no effort to meet his third son. According to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE, Theo was born on December 1 in Santa Monica, California. Tristan is not listed on the document since the birth was registered while Thompson was still disputing the child’s paternity. Nichols told the publication that the athlete’s “name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Theo was conceived when Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were still together; the NBA player confirmed he was the child’s father in an Instagram Story. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established; I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Still, a representative for Nichols said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that Thompson “has done nothing to support their son” earlier this month.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the rep said. “In the future, we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing.”