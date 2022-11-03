Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16©GettyImages

The reason why Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian were concerned about Blac Chyna’s lawsuit

“Hopefully, they find people who just don’t know who we are,” Kim Kardashian said

By Shirley Gómez -New York

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian discussed over lunch the defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna, the ex of their brother Rob Kardashian.

“The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie, Kimberly, and my mom for defamation and interference with contract, and the trial starts next week,” Khloé said in a confessional. “She is saying the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it, not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore.”

Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club©GettyImages
Television personality Rob Kardashian (L) and model Blac Chyna attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the episode, Kim got a call from attorney Michael Rhodes, informing them about a motion to exclude Chyna’s damage claims. Rhodes said the music video model did not “give us all her stuff,” including her tax returns.

“If she doesn’t fulfill her end of the bargain, why would we have to go forward with the case?” Kim asked. “She could still go through with the claim of who’s right and who’s wrong, but then no damages.”

Rhodes noted that “it wouldn’t end the case per se, but it would take a lot of the sting out of it.”

Kim then added: “She had a restraining order against my brother? How could they even do a show together if there’s a restraining order and they physically can’t stand next to each other?” she asked Rhodes.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 10, 2017©GettyImages
Blac Chyna is seen leaving the LA Superior Courthouse after receiving a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on July 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The reason why Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian were concerned about the defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna

“I definitely am really nervous because I know, in a lot of the justice reform work that I’m in, is that when a jury’s involved, there’s no telling how people will side. Even if you have the truth on your side, and you believe in your team, you have no idea what the outcome is gonna be,” the mom of four said in a confessional.

“She’s suing us for over $100 million, and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people,” Khloé said. “What if they hate us?”

Kourtney joked, “No one hates us, Khloé,” as Kim said, “Hopefully, they find people who just don’t know who we are.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16©GettyImages
“Facts are facts — right is right, wrong is wrong. I’m not worried about something I’ve done. I’m just saying it’s gonna be stressful and annoying, and while she’s suing us, Dream’s at my house,” Khloé, who has a close relationship with her brother, says. Chyna and Rob share daughter Dream Kardashian, 5.

In June 2022, the Kardashian-Jenners’ legal team asked Chyna to pay almost $400,000 in reparations for the court costs the family spent on the defamation case.

