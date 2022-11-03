Selena Gomez is launching a radio channel: What to expect

Selena Gomez has her own radio channel! SiriusXM announced on Thursday the launch of Selena Gomez Radio. The limited-run channel is presented and curated by the 30-year-old singer herself.

Selena Gomez Radio will be available on channel 14 starting Friday, Nov. 4 through Nov. 10, while the SXM App will stream the channel through Dec. 2.

Listeners can expect to hear Selena’s music, in addition to hand-picked songs from artists she loves like Aaliyah, Adele, Ariana Grande, Bread, Britney Spears, Frank Sinatra, Joni Mitchell, Madonna, Taylor Swift, TLC, and more.

Selena Gomez Radio will also showcase Selena’s “My Mind & Me” songs and spotlight the Only Murders in the Building star’s new documentary film, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Selena’s documentary premieres Friday, Nov. 4, on Apple TV+. The performer shared her mental health journey in Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which is described as a “uniquely raw and intimate documentary” that spans the actress’ “six-year journey into a new light.”

At the Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premiere on Wednesday, Selena told The Hollywood Reporter, “I am very excited that it’s happening but I’m also nervous because it is super vulnerable and I am sharing a lot of myself, so we’ll see what happens!”

The “Same Old Love” singer also revealed her hopes for the film saying, “I hope when and if you do watch the film that the moment it ends it starts a conversation with your family that hopefully can expand with your friends at school or have sort of a breakthrough of your own.”