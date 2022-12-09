Is that a wig? Selena Gomez forgets her classic brunette to debut rainbow hair

Selena Gomez took to social media to show her new look. The singer, actress, and businesswoman unveiled on TikTok her new rainbow hair. Although there is no confirmation that the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star ditched her classic brunette hair for real, her unicorn does, look fun.

The clip shows Gomez inside a public restroom, trying to style her hair underneath a hand dryer. “You gotta do what you gotta do,” she wrote in the caption.

We are not sure if Selena’s fans will follow her steps and change their looks for the holidays; however, In September, Selena Gomez was selected as the number one influencer in the world for positively affecting others’ decisions. The singer, actress, and businesswoman ranked top after sciencehappiness.com analyzed 1M tweets on the world’s top 10 most followed people.

These tweets reveal how everyday social media users feel about these big influencers and whether their impact is positive or negative. The findings show that the average post on Twitter is 33% positive, 28% negative, and 39% neutral.

Gomez’s account is the most positive as she has the least negative and most positive tweets, 19% and 38%, respectively. Selena currently has 425M followers across different social media platforms. Moreover, the Latina star recently dropped a new single with the very popular Rema, which will only add to her popularity.