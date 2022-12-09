Selena Gomez named her kidney after Fred Armison and he had the sweetest reaction

Selena Gomez is sharing some details of her personal life. Fans of the 30-year-old singer are aware that she received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa back in 2017, however what many did not know is that she named her kidney after a Hollywood star.

The actress recently talked to Jimmy Fallon about her new documentary, and revealed that she named her kidney after Fred Armisen. “So, I got a kidney transplant a couple years ago and as a way of coping, I thought I would name it,” she told Fallon. “That’s weird I know, but I did. But I named it after Fred Armisen.”

The host asked her the reason behind her decision, to which she confessed that she is a big fan of all his work. “Because I love Portlandia and I love everything that he does,” she said. “So, I’m like, ‘Hey, watch Fred, guys.’”

She also revealed that the actor found out about it and he responded in a very sweet way. “Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited,” Selena revealed.

During her latest interview with Rolling Stone, Selena revealed that her new kidney is named Fred, and hopes to meet the actor one day. “I’ve never met him, but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird,’“ she said at the time.

Selena previously talked about what it means for her to rewatch the scenes on her documentary. “I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out.”