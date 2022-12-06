Selena Gomez joins Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham for dinner

Selena Gomez was photographed having dinner with her friends, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The three were spotted at Nobu, one of Los Angeles’ celebrity hotspots.

Their meeting follows this past Thanksgiving, where the three decided to spend the holiday together in Miami and were even spotted making their way back to Los Angeles on the same plane.

©GrosbyGroup



Selena was accompanied by her little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey

Gomez wore a white sweater and some dark pants, that she paired with boots. She wore her hair loose and straight and accesorized her outfit with a small purse. She was accompanied by her little sister.

Beckham wore a navy outfit made out of jeans and a jacket. He wore a white t-shirt underneath and a black Adidas hat. His wife, Nicola, was spotted with a black leather jacket and a black headband.

©GrosbyGroup



Brooklyn was spotted wearing all blue

The friendship between the three appears to have sparked fast, with them spending a lot of time together over the past couple of weeks. Most recently, the trio was spotted at the airport in Miami, as they made their way back to Los Angeles following their Thanksgiving break.

Earlier in November, Gomez was featured on Brooklyn’s Instagram. The three got together alongside some friends to celebrate the release of Gomez’s new documentary, “My Mind and Me.” Brooklyn’s update was shared on his stories, and showed Gomez and Peltz hugging as they made kissy faces to the camera.

©GrosbyGroup



Nicola was wearing a black leather jacket

When it comes to her professional life, Gomez continues to work in various mediums. In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gomez revealed that she was working on new music and that it would be different from her previous work and the music she’s known for. “I'm just so used to writing sad girl songs because I'm good at that, but I'm ready to have some fun,” she said.

“And I think people are going to like it.”