Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have something to say about their family feud. The couple attended a Halloween party this week and decided to wear costumes that poke fun at the ongoing drama.

The husband and wife dressed up as Romeo and Juliet, choosing the costumes from the popular 1996 film directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Dnes, from one of the most iconic scenes at the beginning of the film.

Brooklyn and Nicole showed their Halloween costumes at the Booby Tape’s festive bash, with the model wearing a white dress paired with angel wings, while the photographer dressed up as a knight in shining armor.

If you are not familiar with the film, the storyline follows the tragic romance of the two main characters fighting for their love amid an everlasting family feud between the Montagues and the Capulets. And while the celebrity couple are not involved in the same type of tragedy, rumors indicate that the pair are not on the best terms with the Beckhams.

©Bazmark Productions





It was previously reported that Nicola and Victoria Beckham were involved in a “cold war” after some drama that took place during their wedding day. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” a close source told Page Six. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous … [Nicola] wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.”

“It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” a different source revealed. Nicola also shared some details about her wedding dress, which was part of the drama between the families.

“I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola said to Variety. “She didn’t say ‘you can’t wear it;’ I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”