Brooklyn & Nicola Beckham-Peltz stun at Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham-Peltz attended the Balmain show in monochrome. The newlyweds were some of the guests of the prestigious show hosted in Paris Fashion Week, and looked the part as some of the evening’s most notorious guests.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz address ‘drama’ with Victoria and the wedding dress fiasco
Nicola wore an all black outfit made out of a long-sleeved leather crop top that she paired with a matching skirt, tights and heels. She accessorized the outfit with a black purse and matched the whole look with her dyed black hair.
Brooklyn wore a white shirt and black pants.
The Beckham-Peltz were some of the guests at the Balmain show, one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week. This year, Cher was one of the models on the runway, closing the show alongside Olivier Rousteing, the brand’s creative director.
Following their wedding, the media has stoked a rumor of a rift between Nicola and Victoria Beckham, which she addressed with the magazine Grazia. “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress,” said Nicola, explaining where it all started. “And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”
Nicola said that her mother, Claudia Peltz, and her friend and stylist, Leslie Fremar, were also working on her gown. “I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’ We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’ I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.”