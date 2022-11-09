Christina Applegate thanks Selena Gomez for sharing her journey as an immunocompromised person

Christina Applegate can relate to Selena Gomez’s health struggles. The actress took to social media to thank Selena for masively sharing her journey as an immunocompromised person. “To @selenagomez Am watching your documentary,” Applegate tweeted. “From one immunocompromised to another. I’m here xo.”

Christina refers to Gomez’s newly launched Apple TV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” in which the 30-year-old shares her experience dealing with her mental health, lupus, and more.

Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis, has also spoken about her struggles. “MS and Lulus are baby sisters from other mothers and a dad who owns a weird truck,” Applegate wrote to Gomez. “Xo. Good on you kid for opening your life to those that need an eye open.”

The diagnosis has affected the 50-year-old star’s career; therefore, she recently revealed that she’s “never going to accept” it. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told The New York Times. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.”

“It’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine,’” she told the Times. “Acceptance? No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

©GettyImages



Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The Married ... With Children actress said she had had physical changes to which she now needs to adapt. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” she said. “I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.”