Selena Gomez reacts to backlash over kidney donor Francia Raisa and Taylor Swift comment

Selena Gomez is speaking up after being criticized on her documentary ‘My Mind & Me.’ Following the premiere, viewers started to wonder about her relationship with actress Francia Raisa, as she was known for being one of Selena’s best friends, and her kidney donor, however she was not mentioned in the documentary.

But this was not the only reason for the negative comments, as Selena also talked about her friends during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor (Swift), so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said.

Francia, who stars in ‘How I Met Your Father,’ seemed to take offense with the comment, as she wrote “Interesting” under the quote, which was posted by US Weekly. The controversy continued, as many online users took to TikTok to share all the drama.

And while there were mixed reactions on TikTok, most of the comments were negative for Selena. “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know,” the singer wrote under one of the TikTok videos, seemingly apologizing for her response in the interview.

The two actresses met back in 2007, and Francia donated her kidney to Selena in 2017, amid her health struggles with lupus. “I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Selena shared on Instagram at the time.

She posted a photo holding hands with Francia at the hospital, sharing her appreciation for Francia’s donation. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.”