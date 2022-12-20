Selena Gomez founded Rare Beauty in September 2020, not knowing how people would react. Two years later, she can be proud of what she has accomplished and all the customers she has been able to help.

The brand’s portfolio is constantly growing; however, the singer, actress, and businesswoman think what makes the brand special is the “conversations” they were able to spark surrounding mental health and self-esteem.

Selena Gomez is proud of the ‘conversations’ Rare Beauty sparked surrounding mental health and self-esteem

“What I’m most proud of is the conversation that we’ve created in the beauty space,” Gomez told People. “I feel like we were challenging the norms, and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone.”

Although the brand is intended to be inclusive, Selena had her doubts. “I thought that wasn’t going to sell,” she admits, revealing that Rare Beauty products “are not super over the top.“

“What I love about my products is that you really don’t need a necessary order,” Gomez shares. “You can always add, and you could always take away. … Whether I want to do a full face or if I just want to keep it natural.”

Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

According to the publication, Gomez’s go-to is the tinted moisturizer, but she is passionate about highlighter. “I love highlighter, but I did not want that really overdone,” Gomez said. “That’s why you could continue to cake [Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter] on if you want because I love it. I just don’t like when it’s like a stripe. That doesn’t sit well for me.”

Alongside Rare Beauty came the Rare Impact Fund, a program to provide access to mental health services. “I’m noticing other brands getting on board with mental health, too, and I’m really, really excited about that. If anything, that’s the most important part of my brand,” she said.

The Rare Impact Fund is committed to raising $100 million over the next ten years to expand access to mental health services and education for young people worldwide.

According to their website, they “collaborate with a network of grantees, donors, and community to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and provide young people with access to the resources they need to support their mental health.”

As part of this effort, 1% of all Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund, in addition to raising funds from philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the community.