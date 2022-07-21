Selena Gomez’s skin, hair, and body care routine is super easy to follow [VIDEO]

Selena Gomez is the queen of social media for multiple reasons. One of them is because of her viral beauty tutorials and hacks. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took to TikTok to share how she gets ready and takes care of her skin.

“Morning routine before makeup!” the Rare Beauty founder captioned her post. In her video, Gomez begins barefaced, showing each product she uses and how she applies it. The singer’s routine starts with gold under-eye patches to depuff; she then uses moisturizer and sprays toner.

©TikTok



Selena Gomez’s skin, hair, and body care routine is super easy to follow

She then moves to her hair. Selena brushes her wet hair into a sleek bun, then jumps back to her skincare and applies a gold lip mask.

Body care is also essential for Gomez; she keeps her skin hydrated with the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from Sol De Janeiro.

Selena also applies Rare Beauty’s With Gratitude Dew Lip Balm in the shade “Honor” and finishes by brushing up her eyebrows.

Last month, the Only Murders In The Building star recently did a drugstore beauty product haul on Tiktok, which she described as “super affordable and works!” Selena’s haul included five products that are not only affordable, but likely available at a store near you.

Among the products she used is the Urban Hydration Skincare, Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Facial Gel Mask, and the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover Face Wash for Sensitive Skin. At just $12 a bottle, this cleanser makes sure your faces stays hydrated for up to 24 hours, according to the brand, leaving even the most sensitive skin feeling super soft.