Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is bringing kind words to the beauty industry. The makeup brand is launching the Kind Words Matte Lipsticks and Liners on July 7.

The Kind Words Matte Lipsticks come in ten shades, and the product is formulated to have a buttery, non-drying result that lasts all day. “I wanted to create a classic lipstick that’s truly comfortable. Every shade is easy and wearable and just perfect for every day,” Gomez says.

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick and Liner Collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 29, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

The liners also come in ten shades to match the lipsticks. “This is everything I’ve ever wanted in a lip liner. Super smooth and doesn’t tug on your lips and made to last all day without feeling sticky,” Selena says.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Gomez has been wearing the new items to the red carpets for a while. “I’ve been testing and wearing these products for the past year with my friends and makeup artists. This year, I’ve worn the lipstick and liners to the SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Only Murders in the Building press days, and on my days off,” she said.

Gomez is keeping herself busy! The beauty entrepreneur has also been working with Michelle Obama to encourage voting and to fight to preserve American democracy. The singer joined the former first lady in Los Angeles for the first Culture of Democracy Summit.