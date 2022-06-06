M.A.C Cosmetics executive reveals actor’s sweat in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is made with the brand’s iconic lip gloss

Whether it is a glass of apple juice pretending to be whisky or mixing corn syrup, non-dairy creamer, and red food coloring to create blood, we all know that there is a crew making magic behind every film. Hence, everything in front and behind the cameras looks real.

M.A.C Cosmetics’ Executive Director of Global Trend, Cat Quinn, known for sharing content about the latest beauty trends and pop culture, took to social media to share a fun fact about the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.

©Top Gun



Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

According to Quinn, the drops of sweat people see on the actor’s face while they are in the jets are made with M.A.C Lipglass Clear, the brand’s unique clear lip gloss that can create a glass-like finish or a subtle sheen.

The best-selling product can be mixed with other products like pigments and can be applied anywhere on the body except for the eye area to create exciting effects.

©M.A.C Cosmetics



M.A.C Lipglass

“I have a really fun fact about the sweat in Top Gun,” Quinn said in her video. “So obviously, sweat plays a huge role in this film. But when they filmed in the fighter jets, the makeup artist obviously couldn’t be there to touch up their sweat. So to keep a consistent amount of sweat on their faces for continuity, they actually used M.A.C Lipglass.”

Cat said that she learned about this trick after conversing with Tina Roesler Kerwin, one of the film’s makeup department heads. “This is a trick that is used on set a lot. It won’t budge on your lips, and it won’t budge on your face,” Quinn assures. “So get some M.A.C Lipglass if you want the same effect.”

Watch Cat Quinn’s video below