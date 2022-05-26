‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star reveals which costar ‘geeked out a little’ over Prince William’s eyes

One of the stars of Top Gun: Maverick had his eyes on the Duke of Cambridge’s eyes. Jon Hamm appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he revealed which of his costars “geeked out a little” over Prince William’s eyes at the UK premiere of the Top Gun sequel.

©WireImage



Jon Hamm revealed that Miles Teller geeked out a little over Prince William’s eyes

“I heard a story that maybe Miles Teller was kind of freaking out?” host Jimmy Fallon asked.

“He geeked out a little on Prince William’s eyes,” Jon recalled. “I remember him coming back afterwards he was like, ‘They’re so blue. I got lost in his eyes.’”

“I was like, ‘Okay, I didn’t think we were allowed to look at him in the eye, but alright,’” Jon continued. “I was like, ‘You told the guy you fell in love, like you got lost in his eyes?’ And he goes, ‘I think. I don’t know. I lost my mind.’”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with stars from the movie earlier this month at the premiere, hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity, in London. Jon told Jimmy that “it was a very cool experience” meeting William and Kate, adding, “They couldn’t be nicer.”

Fellow Top: Gun Maverick star Jennifer Connelly recently opened up about her encounter with the royal couple, telling﻿ Entertainment Tonight, “It was, you know, it’s a very special occasion.” She said, “You think about the protocols that they ask you to be mindful of when meeting them and of course, you know, Kate and William were both so gracious and reached out and shook our hands and they are just impeccable.”