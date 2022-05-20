Prince William’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ red carpet look included a nod to the movie—Did you catch it?

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only member of her household who knows how to make a fashion statement. While Kate stunned in an off-the-shoulder dress at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday, her husband Prince William also stepped out in style for the star-studded event.

©Getty Images



Prince William’s shoes were embroidered with an aircraft

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, 39, hit the red carpet in London rocking a pair of velvet Crockett & Jones shoes featuring aircrafts. According to the British Footwear Association, the royal’s shoes were “embroidered with F-18 Super Hornets inspired by the film, but also the Duke’s time in the RAF.”

The dapper Duke, who is a former air ambulance pilot, paired his footwear with a velvet jacket and bow tie for the premiere, where he and Kate joined Hollywood star Tom Cruise. At the premiere, the Top Gun actor noted that Prince William﻿ is an aviator like him.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess attended the premiere in London on May 19

“We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying,” Tom said at the premiere, according to ITV News.

Prince William and Kate, who wore an elegant two-tone gown by Roland Mouret, met with stars from the movie on May 19, including Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm. “Wonderful to join @tomcruise, cast, crew and fans of Top Gun: Maverick for this evening’s UK premiere,” the Duke and Duchess’ social media accounts wrote alongside photos from the outing. “The premiere is in support of the work of @filmtvcharity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry.”