Selena Gomez debuts lighter hair color just in time for the holidays

A few weeks ago, we all saw Selena Gomez hanging out with Taylor Swift while rocking her classic dark hair; however, the singer and actress decided it was time for a change. Weeks away from the start of the long-awaited Christmas season, the star went lighter.

Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are seen on November 04, 2023 in New York City.

After celebrating Thanksgiving with her family, Selena traveled to Paris to attend a close friend’s wedding. While in the city of light, Gomez debuted a balayage hair color. Gomez’s hairstylist, Erin Walsh, achieved the look by changing her dark roots into a light brown base.

To get the golden effect, Walsh avoided adding highlights to the roots and opted to make the ombre effect more intense at the tips—a great idea if the intention is to bring light to her face.

Fans praised Erin’s work on Selena’s hair by writing on social media that “She looks radiant!” and “She is glowing.”

Selena Gomez’s long dark hair can also be seen during her appearance at Coldplay’s Pasadena concert. The band and Gomez surprised their fans by performing “Let Somebody Go,” their collaboration released in 2021.

The clip shows the audience going wild as they spot Gomez on stage. The performance was intimate, with Chris Martin playing the keyboard and Gomez singing some verses. Two excited fans sat close to them and enjoyed the show.