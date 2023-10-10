During his soccer career, David Beckham has left an indelible mark on fashion and grooming, becoming not just a football legend but also a style icon. He has sported various iconic hairstyles that have inspired countless fans and even launched a few trends.

From mohawks to meticulously groomed pompadours, Beckham’s ever-evolving hairdos have made headlines as often as his goals. This article will take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to revisit some of David Beckham’s most iconic haircuts.