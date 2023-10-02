Harper Beckham steals the spotlight while attending Paris Fashion Week with her dad, David Beckham

Paris Fashion Week has always been a highly anticipated event in high fashion and haute couture, drawing the most iconic figures in the industry and A-list celebrities to its front rows. This year, the Beckham family made headlines as they graced the event, with Victoria Beckham (also known as “VB”) presenting her new Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The runway show was an intimate affair, showcasing Victoria’s dedication to the “less is more” concept, and it brought together some of the most influential names in the fashion world.

©GettyImages



A model walks the runway during the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France.

Front-row seats were occupied by Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Pamela Anderson, and the legendary Anna Wintour. However, the true guests of honor were David Beckham and their three children: Cruz, Brooklyn, and Harper Beckham. While all eyes were on the stylish family, the youngest member, Harper, truly stole the spotlight with her impeccable sense of style and elegance inherited from her fashion-forward mother.

VB’s new collection featured highly structured, tailored designs with wide lapels and a color palette dominated by white, black, and beige. Harper Seven Beckham was a living embodiment of her mother’s vision, exuding grace and sophistication throughout the event.

Let’s start with Harper’s hair, a perfectly gathered ponytail immaculately brushed, without a single strand out of place. Her hairstyle exuded a subtle wet look at the top, maintaining a sense of control and composure. It was age-appropriate yet showed her flair for detail, much like her mother.

As for her makeup, Harper opted for a completely natural look befitting her tender age of 12. Her youthful features were lightly enhanced, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her choice of accessories was nothing short of tasteful and elegant, showcasing a mature sense of fashion beyond her years. She adorned her ears with discreet pearl earrings and added two gold pave necklaces with center pendants, one shaped like a butterfly with an emerald gem and the other resembling a four-leaf clover with shell inlay. These subtle additions added a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

Continuing to make a statement with accessories, Harper opted for a handbag from her mother’s brand. The chosen model was a chain bag with a white leather strap. Crafted from nappa leather, the piece exuded softness akin to butter, enhancing her youthful charm. It featured a central compartment secured with a zipper, a detachable strap for versatile carrying options as a handbag or shoulder bag, and an exterior chain detail in gold tone.

In a sea of fashion icons and celebrities, Harper Seven Beckham left an indelible mark on Paris Fashion Week with her timeless and age-appropriate style. With her poised demeanor, meticulous attention to detail, and choice of accessories, she effortlessly upheld the family’s reputation as fashion trendsetters.