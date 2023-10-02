Eva Longoria wowed on every occasion over the past week. As a guest in Paris Fashion Week, Longoria attended multiple events and showed off some gorgeous and bold looks. She even walked down the runway, showing off her skills as a model. Longoria was photographed at the Victoria Beckham fashion show, supporting one of her best friends, and walked down the runway at the “Walk Your Worth” show by L’Oreal, accompanied by all manner of models, actresses, and musicians. Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite looks: