Eva Longoria and José Bastón are couple goals during intense workout session

Eva Longoria continues her fitness journey alongside her husband José Bastón. The Hollywood star has been spending time in Marbella with her family, taking some time to get some morning workouts with her partner, doing cardio, weightlifting, and even taking it to the tennis court to have some fun.

The celebrity couple have been photographed exercising together since last week at the same gym, proving that they are in great shape and continue their healthy lifestyle despite having a tight schedule. This time Eva was spotted wearing a black ensemble, and white sneakers, matching with her husband, who was seen doing some stretching exercises with her.

The pair were photographed taking a break while standing on their yoga mats, and having a casual conversation before wrapping up their session. She also documented her tennis match, jokingly writing, “Serena Williams, getting ready for you.” Eva said she was “so excited” to get back on the court, as she wants to “get good at padel tennis.”

Eva has previously talked about her favorite exercises and has credited her lifestyle to her incredible figure. “Everybody thinks there’s some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret. It’s diet and exercise,” she said to People in 2017. “I do a lot. I’m a runner, I do Yoga, I do pilates. I do SoulCycle, and I’m just constantly mixing it up.”

“She’s always happy. She puts the work in. I’ve never seen her in a bad mood,” her personal trainer Grant Roberts revealed to Hollywood Life in 2019, revealing that she likes “old school weight training with some unique angles and movements.”