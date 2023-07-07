Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón workout together in Marbella, Spain: See pics

Eva Longoria has been keeping up with her fitness journey these past few days with her husband José Bastón. The celebrity couple are currently in Marbella, Spain. And while they seem to be under a tight work schedule, the pair have been taking some time for themselves, including some quick workouts in the morning.

The 48-year-old actress and the 55-year-old businessman were photographed exercising, adding some cardio to their routine, as well as weightlifting and doing TRX exercises. Eva wore a blue top and matching leggings on Thursday and the same outfit in black on Friday.

Meanwhile, her husband joined the workout session in orange Adidas shorts, a white T-shirt, and a black cap. The pair have been spotted spending some quality time lately in Spain. Last week the pair were photographed arriving hand in hand at the 15th anniversary of Bastón’s company ‘Bambu Producciones.’

Eva is known for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The star-turned-director is always sharing some of her favorite recipes with her fans and followers on social media and is constantly staying active. “She rolls out of bed. There’s no make-up on her. She looks like a million bucks. She’s always happy. She puts the work in. I’ve never seen her in a bad mood,” her personal trainer Grant Roberts revealed to Hollywood Life in 2019.

“She’s super generous. I mean, she is superhuman, I don’t know how else to explain it. Eva [responds] well to traditional old school weight training with some unique angles and movements,” he added.