Ozuna’s dream of meeting Eva Longoria became a reality! Watch here the beautiful encounter

Ozuna’s dream of meeting Eva Longoria became a reality! The reggaeton sensation —who has over 50.5 million monthly listeners — visited the Spanish tv show La Resistencia to promote his latest hits, including his new catchy tune titled “Eva Longoria.”

Little did Ozuna know that by some magical twist of fate, the actress happened to be in Spain, promoting her latest directorial masterpiece, Flamin‘ Hot.

©La Resistencia





During the interview, the show’s charismatic host couldn’t resist asking Ozuna if he was an avid admirer of Longoria, considering he dedicated a whole song to her. to which the Puerto Rican artist proudly declared himself a “Superfan.”

And lo and behold, within moments, the host surprised everyone by summoning the actress onto the set.

The sheer excitement on Ozuna’s face was truly priceless!

Before Longoria could even settle into her seat, as if he was a fan who only had seconds to snap a pic, Ozuna whipped out his phone and shamelessly requested a selfie.

©La Resistencia





“Not you, my friend,” he playfully dismissed the tv host when he tried to sneak into the frame.

Eva Longoria, being the good sport she is, embraced the show’s lighthearted nature and answered hilarious questions, including how rich she is.

Regarding her fortune, the talented actress confidently exclaimed that she had “millions and millions,” while Ozuna.

Enjoy below Ozuna’s song “Eva Longoria”

Eva Longoria is a Karol G fan

Eva Longoria and Karol G attended Jacquemus’ spring 2024 fashion show at the Palace of Versailles in France.

The Colombian singer and the Hollywood star walked the red carpet and posed for the cameras, before their sweet encounter in which Eva confessed she is the biggest fan of the successful musician. “Look who I’m with,” the actress said in Spanish. “‘I’m dead because I’m a fan fan fan.”

“Beautiful, what a pleasure! Look where we met,” the singer said. “Yes! Finally together,” Eva added. Karol also sent kisses to all their fans watching and praised the filmmaker for her bilingual skills. “Top top top,” she said in the video.