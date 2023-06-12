The impressive custom-made ring Eva Longoria wore at the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria’s directorial debut with “Flamin‘ Hot” has been a success! The actress, director, and businesswoman premiered the movie at the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF).

The much anticipated and discussed premiere tells the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez, who, as a Frito Lay janitor, disrupted the food industry by creating people’s favorite Flamin‘ Hot Cheetos.

©Richard Montañez



Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

During the special event, Longoria wore a massive flame-shaped ring that caught everyone’s attention, including the fine jewelry and diamond experts at UK retailer Steven Stone.

The team has taken a close look at the ring and revealed with HOLA! USA everything you might want to know about the custom-made ring created by Chopard.

©GettyImages



Eva Longoria attends the special screening of Searchlight Pictures‘ “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

“Eva Longoria always looks fabulous, and she certainly turned the heat up at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest project, ‘Flamin’ Hot,’” Maxwell Stone said via email.

“The actor-turned-director paired her sheer black lace beaded gown with jewels from Chopard - and all eyes were on her massive ring. In the shape of a flame, the ring is a unique nod to the film’s title and features a selection of citrine stones, rubies, and yellow sapphires,” the expert revealed.

©GettyImages



Eva Longoria attends the special screening of Searchlight Pictures‘ “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

“Yellow sapphires are believed to be a powerful talisman for those seeking to achieve their goals – adding an extra layer of sentiment to the ring as the film is Eva’s directorial debut,” Stone added, concluding, “I’d estimate the interesting piece to be worth $30,000.“