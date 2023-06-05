Eva Longoria has made her directorial debut for Flamin’ Hot, which had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 11. The film is scheduled to be released for the public on June 9, 2023, and ahead of the release Hulu and Searchlight Pictures hosted a community screening of the film at the LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles, California. Based on Richard Montañez’s,” A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive,” the film tells the story of how he invented the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Check out moments from the special event below.