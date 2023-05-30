Eva Longoria steals the show in ruby red thigh-high slit dress: See Pics

Eva Longoria gave a masterclass in fashion during her multiple red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France. The Hollywood star arrived at the closing ceremony and premiere of Disney’s new film ‘Elemental,’ wearing the perfect red gown for the occasion.

After serving many incredible fashion moments, the 48-year-old actress decided to go for a stunning Tony Ward ruby red dress, which featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and a train. Eva paired the fiery look with a pair of platform heels and long earrings.

She also wore her hair loose and rocked a soft glam makeup look with a smokey eye. Eva gave her best poses for the cameras as she walked the stairs of the 76th annual film festival at Palais des Festivals.

Eva seems to be a big fan of the Lebanese-Italian fashion designer, as she wore another Tony Ward earlier that week. The filmmaker, who is celebrating her directorial debut with the feature film ‘Flamin Hot,’ attended the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 birthday party, and wore a disco-inspired ensemble.

The actress dazzled in a silver halter dress featuring fringe embellishments, a plunging neckline, and side cutouts. Eva looked stunning at the exclusive event, getting ready to party and accessorizing her look with Chopard earrings and a glamorous smokey eye. She wore her hair in a sleek bob with a side part and paired the gown with 5.9-inch Christian Louboutin platform heels.