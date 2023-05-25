Eva Longoria’s disco-inspired look included 6-inch Louboutin heels: See Pics

Eva Longoria is showing her impeccable sense of style at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood star is making her directorial debut with her feature film ‘Flamin’ Hot’ and has been taking over red carpets with her glamorous ensembles, including her disco-inspired outfit at the Knights of Charity Eternal 33 birthday party.

The actress dazzled with a Tony Ward silver halter dress featuring fringe embellishments, a plunging neckline, and side cutouts. Eva looked stunning at the exclusive event, getting ready to party in the South of France, accessorizing her look with Chopard earrings and a glamorous smokey eye.

The star wore her hair in a sleek bob with a side part and paired the gown with 5.9-inch Christian Louboutin platform heels. Her disco ensemble was her second wardrobe change of the day, as she also wore a casual and sophisticated collared white dress, paired with similar metallic heels.

Eva revealed some of the struggles she experienced as a director in Hollywood during a press conference at Cannes. “My movie wasn’t low budget by any means — it wasn’t $100 million, but it wasn’t $2 million. When was the last Latina-directed studio film? It was like 20 years ago. We can’t get a movie every 20 years,” she said.

The filmmaker continued, “We over-index at moviegoing, so why shouldn’t there be content for us if we are the ticket buyers? If we are the viewers? … For me, I take great pride in throwing around that buying-power weight. If you don’t speak to us, we may not buy that movie ticket.”