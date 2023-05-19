Eva Longoria reportedly buys vacationing home in Marbella

Eva Longoria is a huge fan of vacationing in Marbella, but now the actress and businesswoman is transitioning from tourist to homeowner in Spain’s Costa del Sol. According to El Confidencial, Longoria’s good friend and fellow actor Melanie Griffith is the reason why she became a regular in the Andalusia region.

While visiting, Eva used to stay in emblematic places of the area, including Villas de Aloha, at the Meliá Don Pepe Hotel or in Puente Romano. Still, the “Desperate Housewives” star knew she needed something she could call her own; therefore, she decided to make an offer on a property.

©GettyImages



Actress Eva Longoria and her son Santiago Baston are seen on July 22, 2022 in Marbella, Spain.

As Vanitatis reported, Longoria’s friend, former French soccer player Zazou Belounis, CEO of Casanis Group and one of Marbella’s most important business people, confirmed the actress’s new purchase.

Eva and her husband, José Bastón, are renovating the house in the hopes of having it ready by July so they can spend the summer. The property also will come in handy as Eva is sponsoring the Global Gift gala, set to take place on July 23 at the Don Pepe Hotel.

The star previously revealed to the publication she was planning on buying a house in Marbella. “I want to buy a house in Marbella because I already feel like I belong to this land; whenever I am with my family, we are happy,” she told Vanitatis.

Melvin Villarroel designed the single-family home. The property has over 500 square meters of constructed area, a pool, and joined gardens.

Eva Longoria’s steps to buy the house

In addition to showing bank statements, it is reported that the actress had to get an NIE number at the Consular Office. After receiving her foreign identification number, Eva could open a bank account and, in this case, buy a house.

As a particularity, foreigners who buy a property in Spain for over 500,000 euros can request a residence permit, known as the “golden visa.” The visa, equivalent to a “Green Card” in the United States, allows non-citizens to live and work in Spain with their families.