For just $1,279,000, you can own Barack Obama’s former Washington, D.C. home. Located at 227 6th St NE, the three-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms property boast a sought-after Barrett Linde unit on the East side of Stanton Park — known for housing the most beautiful cherry blossoms trees in the area.

Obama lived here before moving to the White House when he became President of the United States between January 2009 and 2017.

©Redfin



It is assumed that he chose to rent this place due to its proximity to the Capitol, where Obama served as a senator from Illinois representing the Democratic Party from 2005 to 2008.