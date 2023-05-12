It’s almost been a year since the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case ended on Friday, May 27. The trial captivated the world, with people choosing sides, and sharing their opinions on social media. The high-profile case ended with the jury finding Heard guilty of all three counts of defamation, and Depp was found guilty of one of three charges. When the case ended, the Aquaman star-packed up her belongings and moved to Madrid, Spain, with her daughter she welcomed via surrogate, Oonagh Paige. She kept a low profile, but recently there have been photos showing her new life. Check out what the actress has been up to below.

