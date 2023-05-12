Johnny Depp signed the biggest contract for a men’s fragrance to date

Johnny Depp’s career is getting back on track after his highly publicized libel court case with his ex Amber Heard. After being dropped by multiple collaborating companies and movie franchises, French multinational luxury fashion house Dior continued supporting the actor despite his legal issues.

To continue their partnership, the brand recently offered Depp a new $20 million-plus deal –the most significant men’s fragrance contract in the history of the industry.

According to Variety, Depp’ signed a three years contract in which he would receive millions a year until the deal expires or is renewed.

In addition to Dior, the actor stars the upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry, set to premiere at the Canne Film Festival on May 16.

The actor will also direct his first film since his 1997 directorial debut in ‘The Brave’ starring both himself and Marlon Brando. The star is teaming up with Al Pacino, who will be co-producing a new biopic alongside Barry Navidi.

Modigliani tells the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, and will be based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. Filming will start in the spring of 2023 in Europe, however the cast has yet to be unveiled.

“Long considered by himself a critical and commercial failure, Modigliani navigates a turbulent and eventful 48 hours that will become a turning point in his life, ultimately solidifying his reputation as an artistic legend,” The Hollywood Reporter revealed. “The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp explained. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”