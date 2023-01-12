Johnny Depp was reportedly by Jeff Beck’s side when he passed away

Sad news came Wednesday that Jeff Beck died suddenly at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. The legendary guitarist will go down in rock history and many are mourning his loss, like his good friend, Johnny Depp.

Beck and Depp were close friends and music collaborators. A source told PEOPLE, he “is totally devastated.” The actor was even by Beck’s bedside when he died, along with “some other rock stars.”

“The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks,” the insider said.

Last year the duo made headlines during the Johnny Depp v. Amber Rose defamation trial when he joined Beck on stage in England while he awaited the verdict.

They went on to release their album, 18, on July 15 and toured the U.S. together. “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close,” the source said, noting that touring brought them closer.

Depp even referred to Beck as a “brother” in the past. “It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother,” he said after the release of their music video for “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr,” per PEOPLE.

Beck’s family confirmed the news of his passing on Twitter. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” they wrote.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck rose to prominence in the late 60s, after he was recruited to join the Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton. After he was fired during a U.S. tour, her recorded several solo singles and then started his own band The Jeff Beck Group in 1967.