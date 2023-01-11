The date for Greek King’s funeral announced: Details

Former King Constantine II of Greece’s funeral is scheduled to take place next week. The private office of the late King has announced that the funeral procession will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens. The burial at Tatoi cemetery will follow the service.

The King’s private office released a statement on the passing of Queen Anne-Marie’s husband on Wednesday. “It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece,” the statement read.

©Getty Images



The King’s funeral is scheduled for Jan. 16

News of the Greek royal’s death broke on Tuesday. His passing came days after it was reported that Crown Prince Pavlos’ father was in the hospital and in “critical condition” after suffering a stroke.

Born in 1940, Constantine was the only son of King Paul I and Queen Frederica, who were also parents to daughters Queen Sofia of Spain and Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark. Constantine, who was the last King of Greece, acceded to the throne in 1964. The Greek monarchy was abolished less than a decade later in 1973.

Following the passing of Constantine, who is Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s brother-in-law, the Danish Royal House released a statement saying, “It is with great sorrow that HM The Queen and The Royal Family have received the announcement that HM King Konstantin II of Greece passed away on Tuesday evening. At this time, The Royal Family’s thoughts are with HM Queen Anne-Marie and the entire Greek family.”