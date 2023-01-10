The last King of Greece—Prince William’s godfather—has died

Former King Constantine II of Greece has passed away at the age of 82. The Greek royal’s doctors announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that he died in Athens at a private hospital, according to the Associated Press.

©Getty Images



The Greek royal was born in 1940

The Associated Press confirmed that Constantine II, who was one of Prince William’s godparents and an Olympic gold medalist, passed away following “treatment in an intensive care unit.” Royal Central reported on Jan. 6 that King Felipe of Spain’s uncle was in the hospital and in “critical condition” after suffering a stroke.

©Getty Images



The King married his wife Queen Anne-Marie in 1964

Constantine, who was the only son of King Paul I and Queen Frederica, was born on June 2, 1940 in Athens. He acceded to the throne following his father’s death in 1964. Constantine was the last King of Greece. The Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973.

The late royal is the brother of Queen Sofia of Spain and Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark. He was also related to King Charles III’s father Prince Philip. The late Duke of Edinburgh’s father, Prince Andrew, was a younger brother of Constantine’s grandfather, King Constantine I.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, Constantine II’s eldest son, Crown Prince Pavlos, wrote on Instagram, “I also am so very thankful for the kindness HM gave to my parents and family in times of need.”