Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner support Tristan Thompson after his mom’s passing

Sad news came Friday that Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away suddenly. TMZ reported that on December 5th, she suffered a heart attack in her Toronto home. The athlete quickly went to Toronto to be with his family and had the support of Khloé Kardashian.

The loss of a mother is one of the hardest things a person can experience, and if there is one thing you need, it’s emotional support. TMZ shared photos of Khloé and Tristan touching down in Toronto via private jet.

A source told Entertainment Tonight the 38-year-old was very close to Andrea. “Khloé was very close to Tristan’s mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time.” Another source told the outlet, “A private funeral for his mother is scheduled,” and Koko, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, are expected to attend.

Following the news of her passing, Kris shared a gallery of memories with a heartfelt caption, sending her love to Tristan and his siblings Amari, Deshawn, and Daniel.

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” Kris wrote. She went on to share a little about the kind of woman Andrea was, “What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way.”