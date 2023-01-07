Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner support Tristan Thompson after his mom’s passing

Sad news came Friday that Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away suddenly. TMZ reported that on December 5th, she suffered a heart attack in her Toronto home. The athlete quickly went to Toronto to be with his family and had the support of Khloé Kardashian.
The loss of a mother is one of the hardest things a person can experience, and if there is one thing you need, it’s emotional support. TMZ shared photos of Khloé and Tristan touching down in Toronto via private jet.
A source told Entertainment Tonight the 38-year-old was very close to Andrea. “Khloé was very close to Tristan’s mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time.” Another source told the outlet, “A private funeral for his mother is scheduled,” and Koko, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, are expected to attend.
Following the news of her passing, Kris shared a gallery of memories with a heartfelt caption, sending her love to Tristan and his siblings Amari, Deshawn, and Daniel.
“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” Kris wrote. She went on to share a little about the kind of woman Andrea was, “What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way.”
Tristan was very close to his mother and attended several of his events. He praised his mother in 2022, telling NBC Sports his motivation was his brother, Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, and his family. Andrea took care of him at the Toronto home. “My Mom has had to sacrifice each day as well. She’s had to watch a child for basically 24-hour care. That takes her away from her own life and freedom,” he said.
“Most parents who have kids in the NBA, their parents can go to Vegas or Atlantic City and go to islands. For her, it’s not always the same. I use that as my driving force to try to make both their lives easier.”
He would dedicate Instagram posts to her, like in 2020, when he wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Mommy! One day isn’t enough to praise and lift you high. Everyday is your day. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and my brothers. I love you and I’m soo lucky to have been chosen as your son. Not all superheroes wear capes.”