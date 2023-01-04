Royals confirmed to attend Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral

European royals will be traveling to Vatican City for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral. King Felipe of Spain’s mother Queen Sofia, 84, will be in attendance, as willKing Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Saint Peter’s Square with Pope Francis, 86, presiding over the funeral of his predecessor.

Pope Benedict passed away on Dec. 31, 2022

Pope Benedict XVI passed away on December 31, 2022 in the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae Monastery. Following news of his death, the Belgian Royal Palace tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones and to all Catholics who are grieving today.”

While the MailOnline reported on Jan. 4 that no senior members of the British royal family are expected to attend the funeral, King Charles III did send a message of condolence to Pope Francis after the death of Pope Benedict.

Queen Mathilde and King Philippe of Belgium will attend the late pope’s funeral on Jan. 5

“Your Holiness, I received the news of the death of your predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, with deep sadness. I remember with fondness my meeting with His Holiness during my visit to the Vatican in 2009,” Charles said in his message. “His visit to the United Kingdom in 2010 was important in strengthening the relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom.”

“I also recall his constant efforts to promote peace and goodwill to all people, and to strengthen the relationship between the global Anglican Communion and the Roman Catholic Church,” the King continued. “My wife and I send you our continued good wishes for your own pontificate.”

There will also be no members of the Swedish royal family at the funeral on Thursday. The Swedish Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA that the Swedish royal family will not be represented at the late pope’s funeral.