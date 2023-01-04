Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ funeral details revealed: His family will hold a private service

In December 2022, the entertainment industry was shocked to learn of the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss; now, after the holidays, his family has decided to hold a private funeral, according to a new report.

Sources close to the late tv host, dancer, and actor told TMZ that he would be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 4 afternoon in Los Angeles during a small and intimate service where only close family are allowed.

As reported by the publication, the family will host a second funeral to celebrate his life soon. It is said that the event will welcome close friends and people he considered his extended family.

The beloved Ellen Degeneres’ talk show DJ, died at 40 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, tWitch died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel.

The publication informed that law enforcement sources revealed that his wife, Allison Holker, arrived at an LAPD station telling her husband had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him. Shortly after, police got a call reporting a shooting inside a hotel in L.A. Once officers arrived, TMZ confirmed they found Stephen’s body.

According to People, Holker said their family would miss him deeply. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and the light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she told the publication, adding, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

As HOLA! USA reported, more details about tWitch’s plans for 2023 are being uncovered. As revealed by Deadline, the famous dancer and tv personality and his wife, Allison Holker, were working on several projects, one of them with HGTV.

In addition to their show Living the Dream, a series to help first-time buyers find a home, the couple was set to start filming in January a limited series to oversee the construction of a full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.

The American home improvement television channel owned by Warner Bros bought a place in Santa Clarita, California, to transform it alongside the Boss family. “We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV spokesperson tells Deadline. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”