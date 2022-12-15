Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits to The Ellen Show, tapped tWitch for the Let’s Move! campaign she launched in 2010.

Obama described the late star as an “incredible force” and assured that she was heartbroken about the news. “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she began.

©GettyImages



First Lady Michelle Obama dances with tWitch and more members of the All Stars from from the television show ‘So You Can Dance’ during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 6, 2015 in Washington, DC

“Stephen was an incredible force—someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Obama concluded her tribute by inviting people struggling with mental health to seek help. “And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone. There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988,” she signed off.

Find below a video of Michelle Obama and tWitch dancing in 2015