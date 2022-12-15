Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits to The Ellen Show, tapped tWitch for the Let’s Move! campaign she launched in 2010.
Obama described the late star as an “incredible force” and assured that she was heartbroken about the news. “I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she began.
“Stephen was an incredible force—someone who radiated kindness and positivity, and made sure that people around him could feel it, too. We felt his spirit in every dance, every DJ set, every piece of creativity that he brought to life. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”
Obama concluded her tribute by inviting people struggling with mental health to seek help. “And if any of you out there are struggling and need someone to talk to, please know that you are never alone. There is always someone ready to help. You can call or text the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing 988,” she signed off.
Find below a video of Michelle Obama and tWitch dancing in 2015
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died at 40 in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, tWitch died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel. The publication informed that law enforcement sources revealed that his wife, Allison Holker, arrived at an LAPD station telling her husband had left home without his car, which worried her because it was unlike him.
Stephen began working on The Ellen Show in 2014 and continued dancing, DJing, and co-hosting the show until it ended in May 2022. tWitch rose to fame in 2008 after becoming a runner-up on “So You Think Can Dance.” He then played Jason in the Step-Up movie franchise and was featured in Magic Mike XXL.
tWitch is survived by his wife, Allison Holker, and three kids.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.