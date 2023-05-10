Johnny Depp will direct a biopic based on painter Amadeo Modigliani

Johnny Depp is directing his first film in 25 years. Based on the life of Italian painter Amadeo Modigliani, “Modi” will star various international actors, including Italian Riccardo Scarmacio in the titular role and beloved French actor Pierre Niney. The cast is rounded out by none other than Al Pacino.

©GettyImages



Scarmaccio will star in “Modi”

Deadline reports that the film will start shooting this fall, in Budapest. “Modi” is based on a play and tells the story of a period of Modigliani’s life, set in Paris in 1916. Supporting characters include artists Maurice Utrillo and his muse and lover Beatrice Hastings. Pacino will play Gangnat, an international art collector.

“This is a snapshot of Modigliani’s life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al and I have pursued for many years,” said the film’s producer, Barry Navidi.“Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

©GettyImages



Pacino and Depp worked together in the film “Donnie Brasco”

Johnny Depp is primarily known for his acting career, but he’s directed a film and some music videos. In 1997, he directed “The Brave,” where he starred in alongside Marlon Brando. He also directed music videos for his then wife Vanessa Paradis. Depp’s involvement in “Modi” marks a resurgence in his career following the defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. This year, he’s starring in “Jeanne du Barry,” where he plays King Louis XV. It’s his first movie in three years and will open Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off next week.

Amber Heard is currently in Spain, where she’s moved to. Sources close to the actress claim that she’s taking a break from Hollywood and will be spending an indefinite amount of time in Europe as she raises her daughter, Oonagh. While she has no return date, the source claims Heard isn’t retiring definitively from acting, and might return to Hollywood if the right project were to come around.

Related Video: CHESCA releases party anthem “Que Te Vaya Bien” Loading the player...