Al Pacino praises Timothée Chalamet and wants him to take over his role in ‘Heat’ sequel

Al Pacino is showing his admiration for Timothée Chalamet, revealing that he is a fan of his work and declaring that we would love to see him take over his role of detective Vincent Hanna in a potential prequel for the 1995 film ‘Heat.’

Loading the player...

The 82-year-old Hollywood icon described the young star as a “wonderful actor” with “great looks” during a recent interview at the Tribeca Film Festival.

And while a prequel for the fan-favorite film is not in the works just yet, writer and director Michael Mann previously confirmed that he would publish ‘Heat 2,’ which is now set to be released August 9 and has been said to be a prequel/sequel novel.

The writer declared that the upcoming book will include events surrounding the characters before and after the events of the film. “It’s been my intention for a long time to do the further stories of Heat,” Deadline reported, “There was always a rich history or back-story about the events in these people’s lives before 1995 in Heat and projection of where their lives would take them after.”

Following Pacino’s words about Chalamet, it was reported that the actor’s casting recommendation “was met with bursting applause,” as Timothée is definitely a talented actor and a rising star in the film industry.