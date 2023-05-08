Amber Heard and her daughter spotted in their new home in Madrid

Amber Heard and her daughter were photographed settling into their new lives in Madrid. Heard is taking an extended break from Hollywood and the American press, and appears to be settling into her new life abroad.

The photos show Heard alongside two women. One of them pushes her daughter, Oonagh, on a scooter-like bike. Heard was wearing a white shirt and some black pants. She wore her hair in an updo and accessorized her look with a black crossbody purse.

Earlier this month, The Daily Mail broke the news that Heard had temporarily quit Hollywood and had relocated to Spain without much fuss. “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise,” said a friend of Heard.

Heard’s friend also said that she’s not crossing out Hollywood completely, but that she’s simply taking a break from all the drama. “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,” said the friend.

Over the past year, Heard has spent a lot of time in Spain, including a visit to the beaches of Palma de Mallorca.

Despite Heard’s break from Hollywood, she made a brief appearance in the trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which premiered at CinemaCon. The film stars Jason Momoa and is the sequel to “Aquaman,” which is the highest-grossing DC movie to date.

