Amber Heard photographed having fun with her daughter in Spain

After a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was photographed in Spain with her daughter and some friends.

Heard was photographed doing various activities with her daughter, playing with her in a park and while out on a walk. She was accompanied by friends and was seen smiling and making the most of her day.

Butti, Heard and Oonagh were photographed in Mallorca.

Heard was on a walk with her daughter Oonagh Paige and Bianca Butti, her rumored partner. The two women walked alongside Oonagh, with each of them holding one of the girl’s hands. Heard was wearing a black top, pants, and some flip-flops. She had her hair in a bun and had little makeup on, enjoying her time in the town.

Heard and her daughter in Spain.

Another photo shows Heard playfully dipping her daughter, who holds on to her arm.