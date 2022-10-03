Amber Heard photographed having fun with her daughter in Spain

After a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was photographed in Spain with her daughter and some friends.
Heard was photographed doing various activities with her daughter, playing with her in a park and while out on a walk. She was accompanied by friends and was seen smiling and making the most of her day.
Heard was on a walk with her daughter Oonagh Paige and Bianca Butti, her rumored partner. The two women walked alongside Oonagh, with each of them holding one of the girl’s hands. Heard was wearing a black top, pants, and some flip-flops. She had her hair in a bun and had little makeup on, enjoying her time in the town.
Another photo shows Heard playfully dipping her daughter, who holds on to her arm.
Heard, Oonagh and Butti also spent some time in the park, surrounded by children and other friends.
Following the scandalous trial between herself and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the court ruled that Heard had to pay $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $350,000 in punitive damages. It’s unknown how long Heard will be in Europe, but it appears she’s enjoying some time away from the US and from the legal proceedings that have consumed much of her year.