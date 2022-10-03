Amber Heard, Bianca Butti and Oonagh Paige
Amber Heard photographed having fun with her daughter in Spain

Heard was spotted with her daughter Oonagh and some friends.

By Maria Loreto -New York

After a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was photographed in Spain with her daughter and some friends.

Heard was photographed doing various activities with her daughter, playing with her in a park and while out on a walk. She was accompanied by friends and was seen smiling and making the most of her day.

Amber Heard, Bianca Butti and Oonagh Paige©GrosbyGroup
Butti, Heard and Oonagh were photographed in Mallorca.

Heard was on a walk with her daughter Oonagh Paige and Bianca Butti, her rumored partner. The two women walked alongside Oonagh, with each of them holding one of the girl’s hands. Heard was wearing a black top, pants, and some flip-flops. She had her hair in a bun and had little makeup on, enjoying her time in the town.

Amber Heard and her daughter©GrosbyGroup
Heard and her daughter in Spain.

Another photo shows Heard playfully dipping her daughter, who holds on to her arm.

Amber Heard and her daughter in the park©GrosbyGroup
Heard and her daughter having fun in the park.

Heard, Oonagh and Butti also spent some time in the park, surrounded by children and other friends.

Following the scandalous trial between herself and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the court ruled that Heard had to pay $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $350,000 in punitive damages. It’s unknown how long Heard will be in Europe, but it appears she’s enjoying some time away from the US and from the legal proceedings that have consumed much of her year.

