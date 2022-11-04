Johnny Depp continues legal battle against Amber Heard: The actor files appeal

Johnny Depp continues his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor, who will be making a special appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show, has filed documents to appeal a court’s ruling in Virginia, that claims one of his lawyers defamed Heard.

This new filing follows Heard’s counterclaim, described as “erroneous” by Depp’s legal team, stating that the actor should not be held liable for comments made by his attorney, Adam Waldman.

Heard is referring to a comment made during the six-week trial, in which Waldman claimed that the actress called the cops with a “hoax,” in an attempt to set up Depp back in 2016. During the trial, it was ruled that the attorney was acting as an agent for Depp.

“The judgment in Ms. Heard’s favor on that lone statement is erroneous,” the document reads. “Ms. Heard’s claim was fatally flawed, and the trial court should have granted Mr. Depp’s motion for summary judgment and his motion to strike the evidence.”

The filing also states that “Ms. Heard presented no evidence at trial that Mr. Depp was personally involved in directing or making any of the three Waldman Statements. Indeed, Mr. Depp testified that he had never even seen the Waldman Statements prior to the filing of the Counterclaim in August of 2020.”

Mr. Waldman is an independent contractor, whose allegedly tortious conduct is not automatically attributable to Mr. Depp“, they concluded. “This Court should reverse the judgment on Ms. Heard’s Counterclaim as to the April 27 Waldman Statement, but should otherwise affirm the judgment in Mr. Depp’s favor.”