She said it, and she did it! Amber Heard has decided to forget everything and take a few days off in Europe alongside her best company, her one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige. As the actress assured after the controversial trial against Johnny Depp, she was thinking about the possibility of stepping away from acting to focus on her role as a mother.

This phase has left her with joyful memories during hard times. Heard took her baby to Palma de Mallorca, in Spain, a place she might be calling home.