Johnny Depp’s character will be one of this Halloween’s most popular costumes

Halloween is right around the corner, and everyone’s got Johnny Depp on their minds.

The website Halloween Costumes.com says that Depp will be one of this year’s leading costume ideas, with people purchasing Jack Sparrow costumes in wild numbers.

©GettyImages



Johnny Depp in trial.

The website reports that the costume’s sales have increased by 90%, meaning that you’ll likely spot a pirate in one of your Halloween outings. Other costumes that are popular this year include movies like “Top Gun 2” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Depp famously portrayed Jack Sparrow in the Disney franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean,” with the franchise becoming so profitable that his likeness was added to the original Disney theme park ride. Depp played Sparrow in four films, with the first one released in 2003 and the last one released in 2017.

This year, Depp was involved in a defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, where he accused her of defaming him and robbing him of work opportunities. One of these included a new “Pirates of the Caribbean” film which was canceled by Disney. In June, Depp won the trial and was awarded $15 million in damages and experienced a boon in his celebrity status.

©GettyImages



Amber Heard in trial.

Depp and Heard started dating in 2012. They got married in 2015 and divorced in 2016, with Heard filing for a restraining order shortly after.

The Amber Heard v Johnny Depp trial was one of the largest media trials in history, capturing the attention of people from all over the world. It made a celebrity out of Depp’s team of lawyers, most notably Camille Vasquez, who earned a promotion and was featured in an exclusive HOLA! USA cover. The trial also inspired a Lifetime movie.