Johnny Depp is dating a lawyer from his defamation trial team

Johnny Depp’s love life has been a source of speculation since the conclusion of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial made celebrities out of his team of lawyers, including Camille Vasquez, who developed a friendship with Depp and was in large part responsible for winning his case. While many speculated if the two were an item, Depp appears to be dating Joelle Rich, another one of his lawyers.

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich.

Joelle Rich represented Depp at his defamation trial in the UK, which he lost. Rich is currently going through a divorce and has two children with her soon-to-be ex-husband.

According to US Weekly, Rich and Depp have been together for some time now, and their relationship is serious. She was in attendance at Depp’s trial in the US to support him. “Their chemistry is off the charts,” said an insider to the publication. “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal.”

Joelle Rich and Camille Vasquez.

Throughout the trial, the media wondered if Depp and Vasquez were dating. Vasquez quickly shut the speculation down and called these comments sexist. “It’s also an unethical charge being made,” she said to People Magazine. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

For the time being, Depp and Rich have made no statements regarding the nature of their relationship.