Camille Vasquez will defend actress Q’orianka Kilcher in her workers’ compensation fraud case

Camille Vasquez is back on the court with another Hollywood celebrity. The lawyer who became worldwide known for her fantastic performance in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard libel trial accepted to defend actress Q’orianka Kilcher, best known for her role in the 2018 series Yellowstone.

Camille, a partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm, reteams with Steve Cook on Kilcher’s case, who was charged with workers’ compensation fraud by the State of California, as reported by TMZ.

The publication reports that the actress would have improperly received more than 90 thousand dollars in disability benefits. She earned an amount over two years after suffering a neck injury in 2018 while filming the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The problem comes after claims that Kilcher may have been receiving disability money while still working on the recordings of the Yellowstone series, which continues to air. Her role was chosen as a recurring character in August of that same year.

A close friend of the 32-year-old actress assures that she has not done anything wrong since the injury she suffered has not entirely healed and even left her physically disabled by 10% for the rest of her life.

The work of Camille Vasquez

With her experience as a trial attorney in high-stakes disputes, including defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims, Camille is looking forward to a positive outcome in favor of Q’orianka, whom she assures is innocent of the charges.