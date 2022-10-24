Attorney Camille Vasquez will represent Kanye West in upcoming court cases

Reports of Kanye West hiring Latina attorney Camille Vasquez began circulating after the rapper’s recent legal troubles and business turmoil. Vasquez’s law firm Brown Rudnick has confirmed that she will represent West on his business interests.

According to CBS News, a spokesperson for Brown Rudnick informed the “Donda” singer will receive legal counsel on a “variety of business matters.”

©GettyImages



Kanye West attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France.

Recently we echoed the news about Kanye West’s businesses and collaboration reportedly being deeply affected by his recent controversial comments. According to WWD, Balenciaga has cut ties with the rapper. Kering, the conglomerate that owns the luxury brand, told the publication, “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

The decision comes after Kanye’s YZYSZN9 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Later, the artist also made anti-Semitic threats and consistently used social media to share conspiracy theories and his opinions on the Kardashians and other celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber.

Kanye also appeared on Fox News and has been restricted on Twitter for his behavior. He acquired the conservative social media channel Parler to continue his rant on another app. The turmoil continued when West appeared on a podcast and falsely claimed George Floyd died due to abuse of substances. Floyd’s estate informed they would be suing the rapper for USD 250M.

As HOLA! USA has previously reported Camille to awaken public interest for being one of the attorneys representing actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.