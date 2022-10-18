Kanye West reveals co-parenting issue, says Kris Jenner is trying to turn his kids ‘into a problem’

Kanye West is sharing his thoughts about recent co-parenting issues he seems to have faced. The rapper, who recently revealed his admiration for Bad Bunny, explained during a recent interview that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, is trying to turn his daughter Chicago “into a problem.”

This is not the first time the singer and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian face co-parenting issues, as Khloé Kardashian recently defended her sister Kim against Kanye’s allegations.

This time Kanye admitted that he is worried about his 4-year-old daughter and even took a moment to talk about their new reality show ‘The Kardashians,’ streaming on Hulu.

“Chicago is either gonna be a blessing or she gonna be a problem,” Kanye said, adding that he is concerned “as a father.” He continued, “I feel like Hulu, and I feel like Kris are trying to turn her into a problem.”

Kanye previously said that he did not want Kris to advise his kids on future career decisions, in reference to Kim and Kylie Jenner’s cover of Playboy magazine.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” he said. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to [daughters] Northy and Chicago.”

However Kris is not willing to get into any discussions with Kanye, as he told Kim to send him a message. “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”